WASHINGTON (WAND) - People in schools would have to use the restrooms of their biological sex in a bill introduced by a congresswoman from Illinois.
U.S. Rep. Mary Miller (R-IL) introduced the measure, which is called the Safety and Opportunity for Girls Act. It is Miller's first bill as a congresswoman.
According to a press release, Miller's legislation would establish sex-segregated bathrooms, locker rooms, sports teams and academic programs. It would clarify sex in Title IX to mean biological sex and not gender identity.
