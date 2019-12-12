TAMPA, Fla. (WAND) – A new bill in Florida could give parents more time off with their new family members.
The bill would legally require workers to have three months of paid family leave to bond with a newborn, newly fostered child or newly adopted ones.
Two bills were filed in both the state Senate and House. If passed and signed into law it would take effect on July 1, 2020.
It’s called the “Florida Family Leave Act,” and would apply to employees who have been at their place of work for at least 18 months.
"Such family leave must be without loss of pay or diminution of any privilege, benefit, or right arising out of the person’s employment," the Senate bill said.
The Senate version was introduced by Senator Janet Cruz of Tampa, and the House version was brought forth by Rep. Tracie Davis of Jacksonville. Both lawmakers are Democrats.
Click here to read the full text of SB 1194 and HB 889.