SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - An Illinois lawmaker filed a bill that would create a tax credit for families with a foster child.
Senate Bill 1811, filed by State Sen. Darren Bailey (R-Louisville), would set up a state income tax credit equal to foster care expenses for families who care for a dependent child. The credit would be for up to $1,000.
A press release from Bailey's office said this legislation could "potentially directly reduce the family's tax bill by an equivalent amount" since it is a credit and not a deduction.
“Foster families can have an incredibly powerful and positive impact on the life of a child,” said Bailey. “My hope is that this legislation can provide some modest help to those families who are willing to take in children who don’t have safe and healthy homes of their own.”
