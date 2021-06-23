DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A billboard fire in Decatur is considered suspicious, firefighters said.
Crews said the fire was reported near Wood Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Firefighters responded at 5:18 a.m. and quickly extinguished the flames.
Decatur police are assisting firefighters in the investigation.
Details are limited at this time.
