SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A new billboard went up in Springfield, to honor the life of former Sangamon County Sheriff Wes Barr.
The billboard is at 2125 Stevenson Drive.
Barr died on Oct. 1 at the age of 56. He held the office of sheriff for four years, from 2014 to 2018. He announced in 2017 he would not seek reelection.
The billboard was put together by Mike Baietto.
Barr's long career in law enforcement began in 1985, when he worked as a Sangamon County correctional officer. He worked with Chatham police for three years beginning in 1988, then became a merit deputy with Sangamon County in 1991.