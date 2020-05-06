ARGENTA-ORENA, Ill. (WAND) - A donation from Argenta-in-Motion recognizes and honors the 2020 graduating class from Argenta-Orena.
A large billboard with the class of 2020 was erected at the intersection of Boyd Road and Route 48. Lori Sprague, school board member and mother to a senior, said it was just idea that started to blossom after she talking with a few parents.
"I just kind of put the idea out there with some of the other parents," said Sprague. "It got really good feedback and that's all I needed."
Sprague said she mentioned it to a member with Argenta-in-Motion, not asking for a donation, but to her surprise the organization donated two billboards with the class photo on it.
"Everybody who's had a senior year through the years would remember they had a prom, they've had spring sports, but to young people these things are mile stones to them and these things are important to them."
With graduations getting canceled across the state, seniors like Christian Barber won't get to walk across the stage or turn his tassel with his fellow classmates and while he says it's difficult Barber says he's staying positive.
"It's going to be hard to not have a proper good-bye to a lot of the people that I grew up with," the senior explained. "But I'm just going to keep thinking about what I can do to better myself."
Sprague said she couldn't have done this without the help of Argenta-in-Motion and Lamar Outdoor Advertising. The billboard will stay hung until the end of May.
