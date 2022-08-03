DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A new study found manufacturing is the largest single contributor to Illinois' GDP, according to Illinois Manufactures' Association.
IMA launched a statewide "Manufacturing Matters" tour to highlight economic impact of manufacturing in the state. According to the study conducted by IMA, Illinois generates $611 billion annual.
"Too many people take the state's manufacturing for granted, but if the pandemic has taught us anything it's the need for a strong manufacturing sector and supply chains," said Mark Denzler, President & CEO for Illinois Manufacturers' Association.
The study was conducted by an independent economist at Darla Moore School of Business at the University of South Carolina. Joseph Von Nessen, Research Economist at the school, found manufacturing directly employs 662,298 workers, but ultimately support as many as 1,771,928 jobs, generating up to $150 billion in labor income for Illinois residents annually.
"An important takeaway from this study is the sheer size of manufacturing's economic presence in Illinois. Every job created by a manufacturing spurs additional hiring and spending across multiple industries in the state. These secondary economic effects, known as multiple effect, represent additional contributions to the economy and should not be overlooked," he explained.
It is estimated that the manufacturing industry support nearly 30% of all jobs in Illinois. The study also found a majority of the manufacturing base in Illinois is derived from five major subsectors: food and agriculture manufacturing; metal fabrication manufacturing; heavy equipment manufacturing; pharmaceutical manufacturing and transportation equipment manufacturing.
The study broke the state down by county. IMA reported Macon County generates $13.4 billion in total annual economic output. In addition, there are 22,295 manufacturing jobs.
"Decatur manufacturing has a hand in products from your dinner plate, to outer space and everywhere in between," said Nicole Bateman, President of EDC of Decatur-Macon County.
IMA said its main focus is to get the state to invest further in higher education for people to get jobs in manufacturing. IMA reported in the coming years there will be an increase in jobs for process controlled programmers and industrial engineers.
In addition, IMA wants the state to consider slowing down the transition into cleaner energy. While IMA supports clean energy, the transition hasn't gone smooth.
