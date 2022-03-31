SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Two bills looking to protect youth who are in the care of the Department of Children and Family Services are going to the desk of Gov. JB Pritzker.
House Bill 5418 would provide children with access to intervention and counseling services in the first 24 hours after they are removed from a home. The measure would require the DCFS division of child protection to assess the well being of a child each month.
To help ensure these children can be on their own as they get older, DCFS would be required to make sure youth receive classes and instructions on independent living and self-sufficiency with employment, finances, meals and housing.
Another part of the bill would require youth in DCFS care to be given a document describing inappropriate acts of affection, discipline and punishment by guardians, foster parents and foster siblings.
“By giving children an understanding of appropriate affection and discipline, we are ensuring they know which acts they should report and the treatment they deserve,” said State Sen. Julie Morrison (D-Lake Forest), who sponsored HB 5418 in the Senate.
The other measure that passed the Illinois General Assembly is House Bill 4304, which also came from Morrison. DCFS would be required to have an exit interview for every child at age five and over within five days of their removal from foster care.
