SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois Democratic lawmakers introduced bills to address carjackings and help victims of these crimes.
The first measure, House Bill 3772, looks to protect carjacking victims who get red light or speed camera violations after their vehicle is taken. Should a person be cited for one of these violations, the bill would allow the court or hearing officer to consider if the vehicle was hijacked before the violation or if the victim was not under control of or in possession of the vehicle at the time of the crime.
The bill would also waive associated fees if a person's car is towed after a carjacking and they submit their police report.
Another measure, House Bill 3699, allows Metropolitan Enforcement Groups, or law enforcement cooperatives, to work together and target carjackings. It would also allow these enforcement groups to get state grants to help with enforcement and provide more resources to law enforcement to target and capture offenders.
State Sen. Kimberly Lightford (D) experienced a carjacking firsthand. She and her husband had their car stolen at gunpoint around Christmas. She talked about the traumatic experience and why she believes efforts to prevent these crimes are necessary.
"The community of law enforcement responded so quickly in the village ... they did a fantastic job," Lightford said. "However, I just didn't know what they would continue to suggest to civilians about being carjacked and how to prevent it from happening, and unfortunately I can I say I don't find most of what they say realistic, especially when you're in the heat of the moment."
Lightford and her husband were injured in the carjacking. No suspects have been arrested.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.