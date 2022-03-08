SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois House Republican leaders announced a set of bills to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine and aid Ukrainians who are refugees in Illinois.
House Republican Leader Jim Durkin announced a measure that would require Illinois to divest any pension funds in Russian companies and stop the state treasury from holding any Russian assets. In a Tuesday press conference, Durkin referred to Russian president Vladimir Putin as a "thug" responsible for the invasion.
“This morning, we woke up to shocking images crossing our TV screens. People in cities throughout Ukraine huddled in subways and shelters while explosions shake their cities as Russian soldiers begin an invasion of their homeland,” said Durkin. “Today, we must send a strong signal to these people that we stand with them and support their sovereignty – that the State of Illinois is prepared to do what we can to help.”
Durkin said partisanship tends to dominate General Assembly efforts, but stressed this is a time for lawmakers to take a bipartisan stand to support the Ukrainian people "in the face of unimaginable hardship."
In the second bill, House Republican Deputy Leader Tom Demmer (R-Dixon) wants to add $20 million to the Department of Human Services budget for Fiscal Years 2022 and 2023 to help with Ukrainian refugee resettlement efforts. The state's refugee resettlement program, which DHS runs, has helped more than 123,644 refugees from over 60 countries since 1975.
A press release said the program provides community-based services, including counseling, orientation and English classes in addition to vocational training, job readiness and job placement assistance. There are also multi-lingual mental health services available for refugees who experienced severe trauma.
“In this dark and dangerous moment, it is crucial that we stand strongly and unequivocally with the people of Ukraine and offer every tool at our disposal to provide aid to refugees who flee from the invasion of their sovereign nation,” Demmer said. “As a nation founded by refugees, there is no American value more enduring or essential than welcoming refugees from war-torn places all across the world and helping them and their families resettle safely.”
