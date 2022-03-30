Springfield, Ill (WAND) – The Illinois Senate Democratic Caucus is introducing legislation to bring down the cost of obtaining a higher education in the state. The measures include efforts to lower costs of textbooks and course materials. State Senator Scott Bennett, (D) Champaign, believes the bills will give students an incentive to seek their higher education in Illinois.
“We know the studies have shown where you receive your higher education degree is most likely where you’re going to stay the rest of your life, pay taxes the rest of your life,” Bennett told reporters Wednesday at the Illinois State Capitol.
One bill would offer a $1,000 tax credit for Illinois students who decide to obtain their education at a public university or college. Another would allow for the expansion of uses for MAP grant money to include costs associated with room & board, books, software and website access.
Senator Bennett would require all public universities and community colleges to provide all necessary coursework materials for rental free of charge for Illinois students. Bennett says he does not anticipate his measure to be passed by the April 8th deadline for the Spring legislative session. But he does anticipate it being passed later this year.
