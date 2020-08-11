SYDNEY, Australia (WAND) - Wildlife advocate and daughter of the late Steve Irwin, Bindi Sue Irwin has announced she and her husband are expecting a baby.
Iwin and her American-born husband Chandler Powell said their baby is due next year.
The pair were married in March of this year.
"It's an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you. Though I'm still in my first trimester, we really want you to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter," Irwin posted on Instagram.
The couple cares for animals at the Irwin family's zoo in Queensland.
