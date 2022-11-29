Springfield, Ill (WAND) – Governor Pritzker says an “historic” bipartisan agreement has been reached to payoff the remaining $1.8 billion in debt within the states Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund.
Democrats, Republicans, business and labor, along with Deputy Governor Andy Manar, hammered out the deal in a rare moment where all interested parties were at the table in what is usually a highly partisan legislative process.
At one point debt in the trust fund hit $4.5 billion due in large part to the COVID pandemic. Businesses are expected to save millions of dollars under the deal. Taxpayers will save $20 million in interest costs that would have been due in September 2023.
