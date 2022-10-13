URBANA, ILL. (WAND) - Staffing shortages are now targeting certain services at a local hospital. As of October 11th, those who are pregnant in the Danville area will no longer be able to give birth at OSF's birthing center.
"Health care providers across the nation are experiencing shortages in providers. Both nursing providers and OBGYN's. OSF Health care is no different in experiencing the shortage," said Erin Rogers, President at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center.
OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center shared a news release saying, "...expectant mothers receiving prenatal care and services at either facility will deliver at the Blessing Beginnings Birthing Center at OSF Heart of Mary in Urbana."
There's a forty-minute drive between the two locations with additional construction on interstate 74. This is leaving some community members concerned.
"Expecting mothers from vermillion County who may have to do the same trip might not fare as well. There are construction projects where they have redone interstate 74," said Aaron Apollo Camp, Vermillion County Resident.
Surgical technologist, Becky Claypool says, "Vermilion county has a high rate of women who don't receive pre-natal care, and this decision will just make that even harder for them. With the price of gas and transportation issues, I'm afraid for the women of vermilion and surrounding counties."
According to the Illinois Public Health Department, there were 865 births in Vermillion County in the 2020 year, and only 670 had adequate prenatal care.
OSF says this is a temporary solution, but can't say how long the birthing center will be closed.
"This is a temporary solution for OSF Healthcare while we work diligently in expanding our staffing in that market," said Rogers.
Expecting mothers in the area are encouraged to continue to contact the Danville location and plan accordingly to ensure a safe experience.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.