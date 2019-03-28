Bishops lobby to stop abortion bills

Springfield, Ill (WAND) - Catholic Bishops and Catholic medical professions were in Springfield Thursday calling for the defeat of bills that would lift protections under current Illinois abortion laws.
The bishops were led by Archbishop of Chicago Cardinal Blasé Cupich. Among those with him were Bishop Thomas John Paprocki of the Diocese of Springfield and Bishop Daniel Jenky of the Diocese of Peoria. The group was expected to meet with lawmakers at the State Capitol.
Cardinal Cupich told reporters the pending bills would remove the rights of the unborn. While Catholic doctors and nurses say they would lose protections under the law when they refuse to perform an abortion for religious or moral reasons.