Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Showers early then continued cloudy and windy in the afternoon. High around 50F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 49F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.