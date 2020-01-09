CHICAGO (WAND) - Two people were bitten by coyotes in one day in Chicago.
A little boy was hospitalized after being bitten on the city's North Side. Hours later, a second person was attacked.
The second person was bitten in the 700 block of North Fairbanks Ct. in the Streeterville neighborhood Wednesday.
A 32-year-old man walked into Northwestern Memorial Hospital and said he was walking on the sidewalk when a coyote came from behind and bit him in the buttocks, NBC Chicago reports.
The man is expected to be ok after being treated at the hospital.
The child who was bitten was a 5-year-old. He was bitten multiple times earlier that same afternoon in Lincoln Park.
That incident happened in the 2400 block of North Cannon Dr.
The boy was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital. He is listed in stable condition, officials said.
Police said the attacks Wednesday were related. Video of the scene of the second incident showed a coyote walking through the Streeterville neighborhood with a distinctive limp.
Officers have been searching for the coyote.
An NBC 5 photographer saw a coyote running through the city's Loop on Tuesday. Hours earlier, another coyote was pulled from Lake Michigan near Montrose Harbor.
The animals have also been seen in the Old Town and Lincoln Park neighborhoods in recent weeks, NBC Chicago reported.
Animal control officials said coyotes are following the Chicago River in search of food. Experts think they are moving closer to downtown and becoming more aggressive because they are struggling to find food.