The bitter cold returns to Central Illinois. Wind Chills this morning were as low as -19° for some communities. Hats, scarves, and gloves are all recommended as frostbite can set in within 30 minutes. Plenty of sunshine may call for a pair of sunglasses, as well.
The other concern comes as snow slowly melts. Road conditions have improved thanks to the amazing effort from road crews and first responder, but with sunshine expected across the area today, that may cause some of the snow still remaining on the roads to melt. As cars drive over it and compact it, another below freezing night will turn that into a layer of ice.
The arctic air will only be here temporarily, as warmer weather will eventually move through about midweek. Overall, we are expecting a dry and “warmer” week, but there are still a few opportunities for a stray shower/flurry.
