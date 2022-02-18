(WAND WEATHER)- Central Illinois is waking up to bitterly cold air in the wake of Thursday's ice and snow storm.
Friday morning temperatures dropped to the single digits and teens with the freshly fallen snow. Wind chills in some hometowns dropped below zero.
Heavy snow fell across our northern counties Thursday on top of an accumulation of ice.
In addition to these snowfall totals, Springfield reported 5.2", Champaign 4.5", and 3.4" in Decatur (although there were 4"-5" totals reported across the city).
Another cold front will blast through the area tonight producing a few flurries north, but the gusty winds with the front will create blowing snow.
Wind chills early Saturday will drop to the single digits below and above zero.
Saturday will be colder (20s), but much warmer temperatures take over Sunday (40s to near 50°) and Monday (50s)!
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
