DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Members of the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus say they are working on an agenda which includes legislation for the fall veto session in November.
“We’re working to build a legislative agenda that addresses systematic racism and oppression here in our state,” said State Senator Kimberly Lightford, (D) Maywood.
The caucus is looking at issues including police training and accountability, criminal justice reform, education, health care and wealth equity.
“The east side of Springfield, Decatur, Danville, Cairo, East St. Louis, we know that for every one-dollar a white family earns a black family earns 59 cents” according to State Senator Elgie Sims, (D) Chicago.
Illinois Senate President Don Harmon supported the effort saying, “I look forward to being an ally and helping win approval of needed reforms.”
