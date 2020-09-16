DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity will join the Black Chamber of Commerce to launch the INC Spot - a business incubator to serve the Decatur community and businesses throughout the Central Illinois region.
The INC Spot is the first-ever minority owned business incubator serving this area of the state.
It will work to ensure ongoing training, advising and on-site support for entrepreneurs and developing businesses.
The project will create 30 construction jobs and is estimated for completion in the first quarter of 2021.
The new INC Spot will use grant funding acquired through the Office of Minority Economic Empowerment to conduct a major renovation and expansion to support more new businesses with training, space and support they need to get off the ground.
