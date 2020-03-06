DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Greater Decatur Black Chamber of Commerce presented plans for their incubator project during their annual Decatur Black History Gala.
The INC SPOT is what the incubator will be called. It will be for creative people to network and collaborate to grow their ideas and endeavors.
During the event Anthony Walker said it is all thanks to an incubator run by the Community Investment Corporation of Decatur that got the chamber started.
The Black Chamber Black Tie Gala was started to provide Decatur with a positive culturally enriched black history month event that celebrate local African Americans.
During the event the chamber honored notable individuals who have spent their lives creating change in Decatur.
- Betsy Stockard
- Anna Waters
- Horace Livingston
- Ida Brooks
- Ray Shaw
- Ezra West
- Rodger E. Walker, Jr.
- William Oliver