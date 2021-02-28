DECATUR, Il. (WAND) -- Dana ray knew from the 8th grade that she wanted to someday make a difference as a physician -- that chance came in 2009 when she became the Chief Medical Officer at Crossing Health Care.
"Being in a leadership position opened up that door to where I could ultimately make some improvements to the organization," Ray said. "Just making sure that I treat everyone fairly no matter what their status is. As long as you can hold onto those core values, I think you can stay on the right track."
In 2016, Ray later became became the Medical Director for the Substance Abuse Clinic. While balancing that and being the Chief Medical Officer – Ray last week became board certified in addiction medicine.
"I would work all day and come home I the evening and I would spend a couple of hours studying and then on Saturday's and Sunday's spend it studying and I did this for about six months," Ray said.
Ray's hard work comes with major purpose – she wants to be a role model to those who inspire to achieve success in medical leadership positions.
"My accomplishments are that much more important to me – because it's not just about being a physician – it's about overcoming all the stereotypes that people think when they think of an African American woman," Ray said. "And I have been able to overcome those stereotypes and I'm going to continue to encourage others and continue to fight the stereotypes."
Ray is also heavily involved in the community -- she has a pastoral position at her church. She's also on the Advisory Board for the Salvation Army.
