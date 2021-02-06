DECATUR, Il. (WAND) -- Millikin university is rich in black history -- 117 years worth of it -- that diversity leaders on campus are striving to share.
"Throughout the month you'll hear voices from black students, faculty, staff, that are moments in black history here at Millikin and nearly all of these moments date back to as old as the institution," Tonya Hines, Millikin's Associate Director of Campus Life & Civic Engagement said.
Millikin will be holding different socially distant and virtual events that cover topics on race, racism, and socioeconomic status. The university is inviting more than just students to join in on the conversation.
"Just to educate in general the black community and the outside community too -- and offering a bridge into our community so they can see what we go through everyday," Eva Anthony, President of Millikin's Black Student Union said.
"It's very powerful because students are leaving college going into the workplace -- and so how do they address conversations in certain situations in the workplace and they're getting that practice here at Millikin," Hines said.
The hope is these furthered conversations will lead to a profound impact.
"I know that it's not going to be easy to get every on board and to educate everyone," Anthony said. "A lot of times when action is involved there's a leader involved or there a few leaders involved to push the crowd, but I love the fact that we are trying and that there are people making an effort to be an ally to the community."
"Action is showing the students that we support them and then that gives them the ideas that we can make a change, that we can make an impact, that we can leave a legacy," Hines said.
You can find a full list of this year's Black History Month events at Millikin on their website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.