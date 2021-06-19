CHAMPAIGN, III (WAND) - In honor of Juneteenth, black-owned businesses took over West Side Park in Champaign to show off their talents.
Businesses from every direction showed up and showed off their talents through their small black-owned businesses. May's Idea Made Just For You
has a variety of hand-made gifts. The manager says, "We sell like stuffed animals, stuffed balloons, gift baskets, all kinds of great stuff." Delish Elkins is the CEO of Queen Tee's Lash Lounge
, her small business has you covered with all things beauty. Elkins says, "I sell eyelashes, headbands, eyeglasses, and I'm a self-taught makeup artist."
These small businesses and more showed up to West Side Park in Champaign for a Juneteenth celebration, getting their small businesses out for the community to see. Mailee McDonald from May's Idea Made Just For You says they just want the community to see them. She tells WAND News, "we are trying to get everyone to see what we do, what we love to do. We make everything and we love doing it!"
Elkins with Queen Tee's Lash Lounge says supporting black owned businesses is key for the community to come together. "Supporting black businesses is important not just today but everyday. It helps build up our communities and encourages others to become entrepreneurs and it also helps us give back to our community, not just African Americans but the community as a whole."
Johnnie Campbell with COFT Apparel says he thinks the community is lacking businesses to show up, even though he knows the level of black-owned businesses in Champaign is high.
"One thing we lost sight of and I've been trying to research is, what happened to Champaign-Urbana's Black Expo? When I first moved here, they had one, so now we are looking for things like this to do pop ups." Now he's pushing for small businesses to keep showing up. "It's very vital that we see that resurgence in the near future and there are so many businesses that you will be surprised but it's just hard for people to get themselves out here."
Here are some of the black-owned businesses that you can help support.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.