DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Back in July, Ada Owens said she did everything she was supposed to do during this pandemic.
She washed her hands, avoided large crowds and sanitized her environment. Despite her efforts, she still caught COVID-19 and she doesn't know how she contracted the virus.
Owens is one of many in Macon County to contract the virus. As of Wednesday, there are 1,140 cases in the county.
"It could've been worse if it wasn't for the grace of God," Owens said with the smile.
While her experience with the novel coronavirus was not as severe, she said this disease is something central Illinoisans should not brush off, especially when it comes to minority communities. Health officials said communities of color are disproportionately affected by the virus.
Black people make up 17% of Macon County, but 35% of COVID-19 cases in the county.
"The virus is real," Owens said. "You can recover from this virus but why take a chance? Death is for real."
Owens hopes people will learn from the severity of the virus from her experience, rather than their own. Heath officials have told WAND News minorities are not getting tested for the virus as much as white people. Testing for COVID-19 is available to central Illinoisans, even if they're not showing symptoms.
