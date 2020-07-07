DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Blackout Day is when Black Americans are encouraged to not spend any money, and if they do, spend it at a Black-owned business if necessary.
The objective is showcase how the Black dollar runs the U.S. economy. The effort garnered attention via social media following the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery.
When it comes to consumer goods, Black Americans reportedly spent more than a trillion dollars in 2016 and the number is expected to grow by 2021. For Blackout Day and in support of Black-owned businesses, WAND News put the spotlight on a local beauty supply store.
Roots N Edges LLC has been operating in Decatur for less than a year. Felicia Wills, the owner, described her business as essential to men and women of color when it comes to handling natural hair.
"To be a woman of color and to own a Black-owned business, I love it," Wills said. "It is a dream come true, it really is."
Wills said she was inspired to create a space and sell hair care products for people who look like her.
