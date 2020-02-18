CHICAGO (WAND) - Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich is no longer in federal custody after his release Tuesday night.
NBC Chicago reports Blagojevich is no longer behind bars in the Federal Correctional Institution in Colorado. He's out of Federal Bureau of Prisons custody.
Blagojevich sentence was commuted earlier Tuesday by President Donald Trump.
Trump shared the news during a brief press appearance.
"Yes we have commuted the sentence of Rod Blagojevich, he served 8 years in jail, it's a long time," Trump said.
Trump has previously stated that Blagojevich’s sentence was “really unfair.” In August he told reporters he was thinking about “commuting his sentence very strongly.”
The president said he believes Blagojevich was “harshly sentenced,” and wanted to see how members of both parties felt about commutation.
President Trump's commuting of Blagojevich sentence will allow the former governor to be released from prison. However, the conviction would still stand. Blagojevich will also not be able to vote, run for office or own a gun.
Trump said briefly that he didn't know Blagojevich all that well, despite his brief stint on the Celebrity Apprentice. He also talked about how Blagojevich doesn't get to see his kids.
"I did commute his sentence, so he'll be able to go back home to his family after serving 8 years in jail. That was tremendously powerful ridiculous sentence in my opinion and in the opinion of many others," said Trump.
Blagojevich was sentenced to 14 years in prison after he was convicted of trying to sell the Senate seat of then-President-Elect Barack Obama. He’s served over seven years and has gone through several appeals.
Blagojevich can not hold any public office in Illinois if released from prison.
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker released a statement following the news of Blagojevich's commutation.
Illinoisans have endured far too much corruption, and we must send a message to politicians that corrupt practices will no longer be tolerated.
President Trump has abused his pardon power in inexplicable ways to reward his friends and condone corruption, and I deeply believe this pardon sends the wrong message at the wrong time.
I’m committed to continuing to take clear and decisive steps this spring to prevent politicians from using their offices for personal gain, and I will continue to approach this work with that firm conviction.
"I couldn’t be happier to reunite him with his family - his two girls, and Patti - who have been waiting way too long," said attorney Sam Adam Jr., who represented Blagojevich. "I could not be happier. The fact that President Trump did this, it makes my Christmas in February."
Trump cited Blagojevich's family as part of the reason for his decision.
"[His daughters are] getting into high school and they rarely get to see their father outside of an orange uniform," Trump said. "I saw that and I did commute the sentence so he’ll be able to go back home with his family after serving eight years in jail.”
Trump also pardoned a former owner of the San Francisco 49ers. Edward J. DeBartolo Jr., pleaded guilty in 1998 to concealing an extortion attempt.