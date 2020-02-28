CHICAGO (WAND) - Disgraced former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich is charging $115 to send personalized video messages through an app called Cameo.
The app lets people order personalized messages from celebrities for a price.
Blagojevich's 14-year federal prison sentence was commuted Feb. 18 by President Donald Trump. That was 11 years after he was removed from office following an arrest by federal agents on corruption charges.
His initial rate on Cameo for a video message was $40, but it increased to $115.
He has one review on the app, calling his video message, "Awesome," and giving him five out of five stars.
A representative for Blagojevich has not yet given a comment to the Chicago Tribune after they asked for one.