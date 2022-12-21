(WAND WEATHER)- One more quiet day for Central Illinois before a major winter storm moves in Thursday.
That storm will bring accumulating snow, strong gusty winds, and dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills Thursday into Christmas weekend.
It'll be mostly cloudy today with highs in the low-to-mid-30s. A wintry mix moves in overnight into early Thursday.
Temperatures early Thursday will be in the low-to-mid-30s and then crash throughout the day. By evening, we'll be in the single digits.
Moderate snow is likely Thursday afternoon and evening with 40-50 mile-per-hour winds creating blizzard-like conditions.
Accumulations will be 3"-5", but it'll be hard to measure with the gusty winds.
Bitterly cold air moves in through Christmas with overnight lows below zero and highs only in the single digits Friday.
Wind chills will drop to -10° to -30°.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.