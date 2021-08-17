SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Illinois, agrees to pay approximately $2.82 million after allegations saying that they violated the False Claims Act surfaced.
The allegations claim that Blessing Hospital submitted claims for medically unnecessary cardiac catheterization procedures performed by a physician who no longer practices in the Central District of Illinois.
A settlement resulted from a voluntary disclosure by Blessing Hospital on Tuesday.
The settlement will be apportioned as follows:
- The United States will receive nearly $2.59 million
- The State of Illinois will receive approximately $225,000
- The States of Iowa and Missouri will receive the remainder
Tuesday's settlement resolved allegations that Blessing Hospital obtained payments from Medicare and Medicaid for the facility component of cardiac catheterization procedures performed between Aug. 1, 2012, and Aug. 30, 2018, in which the physician implanted medically unnecessary coronary arterial stents.
"Blessing Hospital made the difficult and correct decision to come forward," said Acting United States Attorney Douglas J. Quivey for the Central District of Illinois. "The U.S. Attorney's Office will continue to vigorously investigate healthcare fraud and protect taxpayer dollars, and cooperation from healthcare providers like Blessing Hospital goes a long way in supporting that mission."
"The physician performing these allegedly needless procedures exploited patients and the Medicare and Medicaid programs," stated Curt L. Muller, Special Agent in Charge with the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General. "Blessing Hospital assisted in identifying the harm to the programs by disclosing these facts. Our agency commends providers who defend Federal health care systems."
"The Illinois State Police is dedicated to investigating healthcare fraud and to ensuring that tax dollars are used appropriately for the care of patients," said Illinois State Police Director Brendan F. Kelly. "The cooperation of healthcare providers can aid our healthcare fraud investigations and help us accomplish this effort."
The claims resolved by the settlement are allegations only, and there has been no determination of liability.
The settlement resulted from a coordinated effort by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of Illinois, the Civil Division of the Department of Justice, the Inspector General's Office of the Department of Health and Human Services, and the Illinois State Police Medicaid Fraud Control Unit. Assistant U.S. Attorney John Hoelzer and Department of Justice Senior Trial Counsel Laurie Oberembt represented the government during the settlement process.
To learn more about the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of Illinois, please visit https://www.justice.gov/usao-cdil.
