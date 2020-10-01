DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The annual blessing of the animals, an event held as part of the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi, looked different in 2020.
Instead of an event held on the HSHS St. Mary's Hospital campus, faith leaders took a trip to the Decatur and Macon County Animal Shelter to bless animals looking for owners. The venue change is due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
As the Patron Saint of Animals, St. Francis loved all creators.
The blessing took place just a few days before the Feast, which is celebrated on Oct. 4.
