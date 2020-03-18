SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- In an national crisis, there is always a need for blood, and the Illinois Coalition of Community Blood Centers is expressing the dire need for blood donations amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
Director of Government Affairs for the Illinois Coalition of Community Blood Centers, Margaret Vaughn, says hundreds of blood drives across the state have been cancelled as a result of closed businesses and schools.
"I've never seen anything like this," Vaughn says. "Sixty percent of our collections are based on the blood we collect off site."
According to Vaughn, blood centers have a projected loss of 130,000 units nationwide.
"People are so caught up in the Coronavirus, which is a horrendous thing, but they are forgetting people are in hospitals 24/7 in need of blood," Vaughn says. "Every two seconds, someone needs blood."
Vaughn says blood only has a 42 day shelf life, and it cannot be stock piled. Despite COVID-19, there are still people who need blood around the clock.
"There's cancer patients, accident victims, mothers going through childbirth, little babies in neonatal units. There's people with blood disorders like Sickle-Cell," Vaughn says. "They need constant blood."
That's why the Illinois Coalition of Community Blood Centers came up with the Give Blood Challenge.
State Rep. Mike Murphy (R-Springfield), says this is a way for everyone to do their part.
"It's very similar to the Ice Bucket Challenge, Murphy says. "We want you to come in, while you're giving blood, take a selfie. Put it on Facebook, and challenge five other people to come down and do this."
Murphy says he started giving blood 18 years ago. Now, he says he wants to raise awareness for this issue.
"This is something they can come in, and they can be the solution," Murphy says.
According to Vaughn, it is safe to come into blood centers to donate, because they have to sanitize every thing before it is used. She also says they ask screening questions before a person can donate.
Anyone interested should make an appointment online at bloodcenter.org.