Blood Donation Drought

(WAND) - The American Red Cross is in need of blood donations after Hurricane Dorian impacted blood supply.

People can donate blood and can also help by making a financial donation to support relief efforts.

Hurricane Dorian forced the closure of blood donation centers and the cancellation of blood drives in its path.

This caused some blood donations to go uncollected.

Donors of all blood types are urgently needed. Type O and B blood donors are especially needed.

You can make an appointment to donate blood now by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

To make a financial donation, visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS or text the word DORIAN to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

To get up-to-date information about how the Red Cross is responding to Hurricane Dorian, click HERE.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities:

Douglas

Arcola

9/24/2019: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Country Salvage, 427 E County Rd 200 North

10/7/2019: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Arcola High School, 351 West Washington

Arthur

9/19/2019: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Methodist Church, 128 E. Illinois St

_______________

Logan

Lincoln

9/18/2019: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Lincoln Sports Complex, 1400 Primm Rd

_______________

Macon

Argenta

9/19/2019: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Argenta Oreana High School, 500 North Main Street

10/1/2019: 1:45 p.m. - 6 p.m., Argenta Bridge Church Fellowship, 520 West Elm

Decatur

9/10/2019: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 N. Main St

9/13/2019: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 N. Main St

9/16/2019: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Millikin University - University Commons, 1184 West Main Street

9/17/2019: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 N. Main St

9/24/2019: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 N. Main St

9/28/2019: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 N. Main St

10/1/2019: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 N. Main St

10/8/2019: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 N. Main St

Mount Zion

9/24/2019: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Our Lady of the Holy Spirit, 400 North Whitetail Circle

_______________

Mason

Havana

9/10/2019: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Mason District Hospital, 615 N Promenade

Manito

9/12/2019: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Forman Center, 308 S Harrison

Mason City

10/2/2019: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Mason City Monsanto, 36142 SR 10

_______________

Moultrie

Sullivan

9/14/2019: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., American Legion, 8 East Strain