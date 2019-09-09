(WAND) - The American Red Cross is in need of blood donations after Hurricane Dorian impacted blood supply.
People can donate blood and can also help by making a financial donation to support relief efforts.
Hurricane Dorian forced the closure of blood donation centers and the cancellation of blood drives in its path.
This caused some blood donations to go uncollected.
Donors of all blood types are urgently needed. Type O and B blood donors are especially needed.
You can make an appointment to donate blood now by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
To make a financial donation, visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS or text the word DORIAN to 90999 to make a $10 donation.
To get up-to-date information about how the Red Cross is responding to Hurricane Dorian, click HERE.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities:
Douglas
Arcola
9/24/2019: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Country Salvage, 427 E County Rd 200 North
10/7/2019: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Arcola High School, 351 West Washington
Arthur
9/19/2019: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Methodist Church, 128 E. Illinois St
_______________
Logan
Lincoln
9/18/2019: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Lincoln Sports Complex, 1400 Primm Rd
_______________
Macon
Argenta
9/19/2019: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Argenta Oreana High School, 500 North Main Street
10/1/2019: 1:45 p.m. - 6 p.m., Argenta Bridge Church Fellowship, 520 West Elm
Decatur
9/10/2019: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 N. Main St
9/13/2019: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 N. Main St
9/16/2019: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Millikin University - University Commons, 1184 West Main Street
9/17/2019: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 N. Main St
9/24/2019: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 N. Main St
9/28/2019: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 N. Main St
10/1/2019: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 N. Main St
10/8/2019: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 N. Main St
Mount Zion
9/24/2019: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Our Lady of the Holy Spirit, 400 North Whitetail Circle
_______________
Mason
Havana
9/10/2019: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Mason District Hospital, 615 N Promenade
Manito
9/12/2019: 1 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Forman Center, 308 S Harrison
Mason City
10/2/2019: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Mason City Monsanto, 36142 SR 10
_______________
Moultrie
Sullivan
9/14/2019: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., American Legion, 8 East Strain