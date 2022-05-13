(WAND) - Blood donations are still a major need in central Illinois ahead of the summer.
The American Red Cross said when schools let out and families go on vacations, there is a decline in donors. This can have a big impact on patient care.
"Volunteer blood donors are the only source of blood," said Brian Williamsen of the American Red Cross. "There is no substitution for blood and no way to manufacture it, so when you are giving blood, you're making a huge impact, whether it's somebody who has sickle cell disease, whether it's somebody who's been in a car crash (or) perhaps a parent experiencing difficult child birth. There's so many situations where blood is needed."
To find an appointment near you, click here.
