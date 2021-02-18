DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Blood donors needed after winter weather takes a toll on blood supply.
According to the Central Illinois Community Blood Center, over 500 donations have been lost due to the snow and icy conditions.
The hazardous winter conditions across central and eastern Illinois have led to significant losses from canceled blood drives and travel complications for pre-made appointments.
The CICBC seeks additional donors to help recoup lost donations and ensure the local blood supply remains strong.
To find a Donor Center or mobile blood drive near you, call (800) 747-5401, or go online and visit www.bloodcenter.org.
“Patient need at the hospitals we serve never stops,” said Amanda Hess, Director, Donor and Public Relations. “Everyone who steps forward to give blood will ensure our ability to provide a sufficient blood supply for hospitals in our region.”
CICBC is the provider to Decatur Memorial Hospital and HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital in Decatur and hospitals in Springfield, Bloomington, Urbana, Danville, and Mattoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.