CENTRAL ILLINOIS, Ill. (WAND) - Blood and platelet donors are needed to help prevent a seasonal blood shortage.
The American Red Cross said it has faced a concerning drop in blood and platelet donations this summer. The organization said it needs donors to make appointments to give in August.
According to the American Red Cross, the decline in donations has caused the Red Cross blood supply to shrink nearly 20% in recent weeks. The availability of blood products will continue to decline if donations do not increase. People should not wait until they hear there is a blood shortage to give. Type O negative blood donors are especially needed now.
“This is a concerning trend that may soon make it tougher to keep blood products stocked on hospital shelves,” said Paul Sullivan, Red Cross senior vice president of donor services. “By choosing a time to give now, donors can help pump up the blood supply for those in immediate need of lifesaving care and those who rely on transfusions for treatment.”
The American Red Cross said all who come to give Aug. 1-31 will be automatically entered for a chance to win gas for a year, a $6,000 value. There will be three lucky winners. Those who comes to give blood in August will also receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice.
· Argenta: 8/2/2022: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Argenta Bridge Church Fellowship, 520 West Elm
· Bethany: 8/2/2022: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bethany Fire Station, Route 121
· Clinton: 8/4/2022: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., St. John's Hall, 514 North Monroe
· Decatur:
o 8/2/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 N. Main St
o 8/9/2022: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Decatur Blood Donation Center, 2674 N. Main St
· Gibson City: 8/3/2022: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Gibson City Melvin Sibley Middle School, 316 E 19th St
· Hannibal
o 8/10/2022: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Hannibal Clinic, 100 Medical Drive
o 8/15/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., American Legion Post 55, 3819 Highway MM
· Macon: 8/5/2022: 8:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Meridian High School, 728 South Wall Street
· Tuscola: 8/8/2022: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Tuscola First Christian Church, 100 Church St
