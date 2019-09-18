DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A blood drive is scheduled for late September at Richland Community College in Decatur.
Community Blood Services of Illinois announced the drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 25. Donors are asked to go to the Bloodmobile in Lot B at One College Park.
To be a donor, a person must be at least 17 years old (or 16 with a parental permission form, which can be found online here). Each donor must show a photo ID, and people who last gave blood on or before July 31, 2019 are eligible.
People with diabetes or controlled high blood pressure could still be eligible.
To schedule an appointment, call the Community Blood Center at (217)241-7550, or find the drive online at this link with code 60599.