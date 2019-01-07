NIANTIC, Ill. (WAND) -A blood drive will be held Monday to benefit a 4-year-old with acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
Erik Matich was diagnosed last September.
The special American Red Cross blood drive will be at United Methodist Church 211 North St. in Niantic from 2 to 6 p.m.
Erik has received blood and platelet transfusions during months of intense treatments and is anticipating needing more transfusions as his treatment continues.
"Erik would not be able to recovery from his chemotherapy without lifesaving transfusions," said Alysia Matich, Erik's mother. "We are having this blood drive for Erik to raise awareness about how important blood donors are in helping to treat patients with cancer. We are asking people in the community to come out and give blood in Erik's name."