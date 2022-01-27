DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The blood shortage in central Illinois and the nation has been hit hard by the winter weather and ongoing pandemic, according to ImpactLife.
Blood centers and hospitals are in dire need of blood donations. ImpactLife reported locally, blood centers, as well as nationally, strive for a five day supple of life saving blood on shelves. Locally, there have been situations where there is less than three days worth of supply. As of Thursday morning, ImpactLife's O Negative Red Blood Cell are at a 1.5 day supply.
"Blood is not something that can be manufactured. It has to come from other people," said Amanda Hess, V.P. of donor relations and marketing for ImpactLife.
Hospital leaders with HSHS Illinois and Memorial Health weighed in on the shortage. Dr. Gurpreet Mander, chief physician executive of HSHS Illinois, said blood donations are used to help people with blood disorders, traumas and child birth.
"One can not predict when you get into an accident or when an emergency happens, but we do need to be prepared," he shared.
Dr. Linda Jones, vice president of ancillary operations for Memorial Health, agreed with Mander. However, she explained her concern is also for cancer patients. More specifically, because of the impact of the disease and treatment, many cancer patients lose blood or bleed when the cancer invades organs and blood vessels.
"Patients are heavily dependent on contributions from the community to be able to replace these valuable cells," she said.
Blood has become a scarce resources in some parts of the country, with shelves running low. Dr. Ruchika Goel, medical director for ImpactLife, shared blood centers are hearing more about the shortage than in years past.
"We as blood collectors, we face a huge challenge by maintaining the blood instability across the region," Goel said.
ImpactLife believes the low donations are due to the pandemic, illness and winter weather.
Community members are urged to sign and register to donate blood. To find the nearest donation center or blood drive, click here.
