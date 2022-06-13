DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Shortages have been seen across the nation. This time of year, officials are seeing a shortage in another critical need--blood. Donation centers and hospitals are hoping to see a change on World Blood Donor Day.
"The need for blood is constant. And blood donors are so critical to keeping that blood supply going. So a request to you this week, if you haven't given blood in a while, or if you've never given blood before, or if you are one of our regular donors, go ahead and make that appointment," said Brian Willamsen.
The supply of blood is essential. According to the American Red Cross, every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood and those needs are endless.
"The blood that you give could help any number of people. It could be somebody who was involved potentially in a car crash, it could be someone with a blood disease, someone who needs a blood transfusion. Perhaps even a parent during a difficult child birth. That's just a very short list of the long list of people you could be helping..." said Willamsen.
Choosing to donate helps save local lives. Allowing people to make an impact in the community.
"We are the suppliers to all of the local hospitals to make sure that local patients get the blood products that they need. So whether you're going to the hospital in Decatur, Urbana, Champaign, Springfield, Peoria, where ever you're going, you're going to be able to know that by giving blood to us locally at Impact Life. That you're able to impact those local lives," said Jim Watts.
People are able to donate more now than ever. Eligibility has changed and you might just qualify.
"A lot of people think that if you've had cancer, or if you have diabetes, received a tattoo, or traveled out of the country then you can't give blood. But a lot of those things have changed . At one time if you thought you could no longer donate blood, then reach back out because you may be eligible to donate," said Watts.
To schedule an appointment at an American Red Cross visit https://www.redcrossblood.org/. To find an Impact Life location near you go to https://www.bloodcenter.org/.
