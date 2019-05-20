WAND will be airing a one-hour special entitled BLOODSHED: UNDERSTANDING VIOLENCE. PURSUING PEACE on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
WAND award winning journalist Joe Astrouski investigates the factors that lead to community violence, efforts to stop that violence, and what individuals can do to bring peace. Joe will address the overall violent crime rates, effects on victims and communities, causes, gangs, and much more. His interviews are enlightening and from various crime departments throughout central Illinois.