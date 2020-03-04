(WAND) - Billionaire former New York City mayor Mike Bloomberg is ending his presidential campaign.
He entered the race late and spent over $500 million on his campaign.
Bloomberg is endorsing presidential candidate Joe Biden and said he is still committed to helping defeat President Donald Trump in November.
“After yesterday’s results, the delegate math has become virtually impossible — and a viable path to the nomination no longer exists," Bloomberg said in a statement. "But I remain clear-eyed about my overriding objective: victory in November. Not for me, but for our country. And so while I will not be the nominee, I will not walk away from the most important political fight of my life."
Bloomberg said Biden is the most viable Democratic candidate.
“I’ve known Joe for a very long time," Biden said. "I know his decency, his honesty, and his commitment to the issues that are so important to our country — including gun safety, health care, climate change, and good jobs.
"I’ve had the chance to work with Joe on those issues over the years, and Joe has fought for working people his whole life," he continued. "Today I am glad to endorse him — and I will work to make him the next president of the United States."
Bloomberg is a former Republican and independent and pitched himself as a moderate Democrat who could beat Trump.