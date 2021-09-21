BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - A Bloomington High School graduate who battled depression and mental illness created her own clothing line.
Na'Shya Johnson, CEO of Broken Baby Apparel, found inspiration for her line from her battle with depression, childhood trauma and mental illness.
"I had some childhood trauma, verbal and mental abuse in my childhood, so that's where is sprung from," Johnson said.
The 20-year-old started the brand while she was in high school. During one of her classes she was taught how to make T-shirts. Over time, her designs and brand grew and she started her own line.
"I started out making my own T-shirts in the classroom and selling at school, but after I graduated I started to move up and I got my website." she said.
Johnson said her brand represents her, but she hopes when someone puts on a Broken Baby Apparel shirt, they feel inspired and strong.
"I encourage people if they are battling anything to push through it, find the positivity in it and find what you can do with whatever is going wrong," she said.
Broken Baby Apparel can be found on Instagram and Facebook.
