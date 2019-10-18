BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - Restoring older homes and buildings takes a serious amount of time and money.
One salvage warehouse, the Old House Society, keeps stock of any and every item to find.
The warehouse has been around for more than 20 years and they usually deal with homes that are older than 60. They'll collect anything, including door knobs, tiles, and even artifacts from the past for decoration.
Members of the organization said anything old now is vintage for the younger customers.
The Old House Society has over a thousand doors in stock, selling at least six a week. The architectural salvage warehouse is also open to the public.