BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND/WEEK) - A Bloomington woman is hoping the new year will bring a new kidney for her ailing husband.
Nisha Mohammed is desperate for a miracle. So desperate, she has placed signs all over Bloomington asking someone with O+ blood to come forward and help save the life of her husband, Taj.
WEEK reported Taj is on dialysis and has painful gout in his legs.
They have been looking for three years, and time is running out.
If they can get a kidney from a donor with O+ blood, surgery would be performed at OSF in Peoria.