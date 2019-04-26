BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - The Miller Park Zoo in Bloomington has five adorable new additions.
The zoo welcomed five Pallas cat kittens.
This is the first birth of Pallas’ cats at Miller Park Zoo.
The male was imported from the Czech Republic meaning these genetics are new and significant.
Miller Park Zoo has never had a breeding pair of Pallas’ cats until this pair was introduced in December.
Breeding programs are an important part of the Miller Park Zoo's goal of conservation.
Breeding is carefully managed to ensure as much genetic variation as possible. Importing animals gives the population a new line of genetics.
“Being able to announce the birth on International Pallas’ Cat days is extra special. Births, like this one, are so important for our conservation mission and vital for the Pallas’ cat to have long term success.” said Jay Tetzloff, Miller Park Zoo.
The Pallas’ cat, also called manul, is a small cat located in the grasslands and montane steppes of Central Asia. It inhabits elevations over three miles in the Tibeatan Plateau.
It has been affected by habitat destruction, loss of natural prey and hunting. It has been listed as Near Threatened since 2002.
The Pallas’ Cat exhibit is located across from the North American River Otter exhibit.