URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Part of Route 130 in Urbana was shut down Thursday morning due to smoke and embers from a fire blowing across the road. 
 
The Tolono Fire Department told WAND News they and ten other departments were called out to a garage fire on High Cross Rd. between Windsor and Curtis at 6:39 a.m. 
 
The scene was still active as of 7:44 a.m. 
 
Route 130 between Windsor and Curtis has been shut down to traffic. 
 
No injuries have been reported so far. 
 
Drivers are told to avoid the area and use caution if you are near the scene of the fire. 
 
WAND News will update this story as more information becomes available. 
 
