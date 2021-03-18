EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - Blue lights seen in the Effingham community are honoring the city's law enforcement.
The Effingham Police Department posted to Facebook noticing the lights in the Woodland Heights subdivision. Several homes were seen in the area with blue light bulbs on the front porch.
"We are very grateful and humbled that we have such an amazing and supportive community to serve," police said.
Police are offering a limited number of blue light bulbs to residents who also want to show support. They can be found during normal business hours at the Records Department.
"Thanks to Sgt. Tony Stephens for coordinating this effort and thanks to our friends at Effingham Wal Mart for donating the light bulbs!" the statement said.
