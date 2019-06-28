BLUE MOUND, Ill. (WAND) — There's something truly sweet about kids helping other kids.
"We have had to experience things where St. Jude's Hospital has been a really big help to our family," said bake sale organizer Ashleigh Wigginton. "We just wanted to give a little back."
The Wigginton family has sick kids at St. Jude on their hearts — and cookies on their brain, preparing three dozen each of chocolate chip and peanut butter.
"I taught my children what St. Jude's was all about and my six-year-old loved it," Wigginton said. "She got really sad for the kids who were in the hospital and can't go home yet."
Wigginton says she and her kids will be back selling sometime the first week of July if the weather permits.