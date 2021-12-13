BLUE MOUND, Ill. (WAND)- Blue Mound Fire Department responded to call regarding a shed fire early Monday morning.
According to officials, once arriving on the scene crews were greeted with a shed fully involved within ten feet of a mobile home, at approximately 2:10 a.m. Monday morning.
Officials say, crews were quick to deployed attack lines and gained control of the fire within 3 minutes of being on scene.
The home next door was saved from the radiant heat and only suffered minor damage to the vinyl siding.
Mutual aid companies were disregarded and law enforcement was notified. The cause of this fire is under investigation.
